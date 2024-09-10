Comparing Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) & Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gauzy and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Gauzy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25 Fluence Energy 1 3 15 0 2.74

Gauzy currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 124.81%. Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 40.76%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gauzy and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy -1.10% -4.05% -1.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gauzy and Fluence Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $89.75 million 2.05 -$79.27 million N/A N/A Fluence Energy $2.22 billion 1.54 -$69.62 million ($0.39) -48.51

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy.

Summary

Gauzy beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.