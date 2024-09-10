COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. 30,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,383. The firm has a market cap of $456.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

