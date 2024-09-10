Connable Office Inc. Cuts Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth about $90,045,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $43,731,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,211,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of CDP opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

