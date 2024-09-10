Cookie Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.14 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Cookie has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $401,137.05 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cookie

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,304,815 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 81,193,805.67693913 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02516421 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $402,763.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

