Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $116.92 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00007212 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $116.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00042061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

