Cosmos Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $4.12 or 0.00007149 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $104.67 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00042308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

