Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $925.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $915.00 to $925.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $842.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $896.49 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $918.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $858.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,833,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,916,118,000 after purchasing an additional 473,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,628,694,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,824,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,802,147,000 after buying an additional 285,533 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,650,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,102,941,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,241,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

