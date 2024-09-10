Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 487,919 Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,919 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Sharecare Price Performance
Shares of SHCRW stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
Sharecare Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sharecare
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks That Make Good Short-Squeeze Candidates
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.