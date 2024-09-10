Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 487,919 Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,919 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sharecare Price Performance

Shares of SHCRW stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

