Cowen AND Company LLC Increases Stake in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Free Report) by 247.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in RCF Acquisition were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCF Acquisition by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 160,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of RCF Acquisition by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 497,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

RCF Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RCFA opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

RCF Acquisition Company Profile

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

