Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $34,000 in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

