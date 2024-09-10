Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.21% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,405,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter worth $38,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 76,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFS opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

