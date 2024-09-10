Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.16% of Zapata Computing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ZPTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zapata Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Zapata Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:ZPTA opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53.

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

