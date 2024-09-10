Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Shares Down 3.2%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 11,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 21,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Crescita Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.71.

About Crescita Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescita Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescita Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.