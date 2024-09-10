Critical Analysis: KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) vs. Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.7% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onyx Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj 8.97% 39.49% 11.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onyx Acquisition Co. I and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Onyx Acquisition Co. I and KONE Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onyx Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.41 $1.00 billion $0.99 27.22

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Onyx Acquisition Co. I.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and KONE Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onyx Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A KONE Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Onyx Acquisition Co. I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in general industrials and construction technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

