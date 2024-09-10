Cronos Hits Market Capitalization of $2.13 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $4.51 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

