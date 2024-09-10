CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.78

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.78 and last traded at C$15.78, with a volume of 130672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.75.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

