CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.78

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.78 and last traded at C$15.78, with a volume of 130672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.