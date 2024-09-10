Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $296.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

