CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,084,253. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after buying an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

