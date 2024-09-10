CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.66

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

CyberAgent Stock Up 16.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

