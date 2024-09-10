Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of CTSO opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

