Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.54

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 1461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

