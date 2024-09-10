Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up 1.4% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.76% of Sun Communities worth $264,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $576,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 50.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,027,000 after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,782,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of SUI opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.