Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $97,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 22.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 5.6% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

