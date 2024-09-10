Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,037 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

