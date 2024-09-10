Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $20.80 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.41.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $341.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.84. The company has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

