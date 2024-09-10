Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 14,538 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

