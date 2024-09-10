Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of DAN opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. Dana has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Dana by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

