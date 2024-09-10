DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Tops $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00074818 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,657.77 or 0.40000028 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

