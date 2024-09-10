Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DELL. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.78.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,561,455 shares of company stock valued at $762,858,509 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

