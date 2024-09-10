Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($81.08) to GBX 6,000 ($78.46) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($100.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.00) to GBX 6,430 ($84.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($77.15) to GBX 5,800 ($75.85) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.54) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,271.67 ($82.01).

Shares of LON:RIO traded down GBX 35.41 ($0.46) on Monday, hitting GBX 4,541.59 ($59.39). The company had a trading volume of 19,490,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,938.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,154.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,509 ($58.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,910 ($77.29).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,833.67%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

