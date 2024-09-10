Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

ADNT opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.16. Adient has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,078,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,480,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,147,000 after purchasing an additional 161,579 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

