Develop North (DVNO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on September 27th

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Develop North Stock Performance
Shares of DVNO stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.49. The stock has a market cap of £19.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,800.00 and a beta of 0.16. Develop North has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 93.57.
Develop North Company Profile
