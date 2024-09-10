Develop North (DVNO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on September 27th

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Develop North Stock Performance

Shares of DVNO stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.49. The stock has a market cap of £19.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,800.00 and a beta of 0.16. Develop North has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 93.57.

Develop North Company Profile

Develop North PLC, an investment company, provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. The company also invests in financial assets comprising loans. It makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, selected loan financings, subordinated loans, and other debt instruments.

