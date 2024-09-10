Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Raised by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 269,510 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 416,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 767,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

