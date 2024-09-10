Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,212 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 17.5% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.