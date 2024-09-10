Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 6.3%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.75 and last traded at $87.19. 457,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,375,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $896.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,285,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

