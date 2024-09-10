Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 10,332 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,171 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 205,364 shares during the last quarter.

DFSV stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

