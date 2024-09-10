Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $552.52 and its 200 day moving average is $533.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

