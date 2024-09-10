Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 3.5% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $42,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

