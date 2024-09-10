Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 185.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

