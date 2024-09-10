Doheny Asset Management CA Buys Shares of 15,697 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of -489.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

