Doheny Asset Management CA Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.4% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total value of $23,874,796.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,479,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,905,073,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,109,346 shares of company stock worth $198,743,322 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.