Doheny Asset Management CA Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $325.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

