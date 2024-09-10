Doheny Asset Management CA Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

