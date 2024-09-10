Doheny Asset Management CA Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,679,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,992,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.