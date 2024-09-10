Doheny Asset Management CA Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 153.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 2.0% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $246.58 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

