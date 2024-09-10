Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $120.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLTR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

DLTR opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

