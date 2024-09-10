Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,545 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE D opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

