Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.10% of Badger Meter worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,127,000 after buying an additional 74,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $47,359,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $192.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $210.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.22.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

