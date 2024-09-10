Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 2,990 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

