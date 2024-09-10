Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 3,645 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $365,757,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $308,321,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after acquiring an additional 649,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,601,000 after purchasing an additional 589,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,797,000 after purchasing an additional 552,096 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $275.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $278.24.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In related news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

